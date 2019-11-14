Taylor Swift Asks Fans for Help with Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun, Future Projects in Jeopardy

Taylor Swift took to Twitter on Thursday to tell fans the future of several of her projects are now question marks.

She starts by explaining how she was going to perform a medley of her hits from the last decade at the American Music Awards, on Nov. 24, where she is being honored as Artist of the Decade.

"Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun have now said that I'm not allowed to perform my old songs on television because they claim that would be re-recording my music before I'm allowed to next year."

She then revealed a Netflix documentary about her is in the works, but Borchetta and Braun have forbidden the mention of them or Big Machine Records, Swift's old record label, anywhere in the film.

In order to perform her older songs, Borchetta allegedly told her she is not allowed to re-record copycat versions of her songs and she is not allowed to speak about him and Braun.

"The message being sent to me is very clear. Basically, be a good little girl and shut up. Or you'll be punished," Swift said in her statement. "This is WRONG."

Swift ended her statement asking fans to speak up to Scott Borchetta and Scooter Braun.

"Please ask them for help with this - I'm hoping maybe they can talk some sense into the men who are exercising tyrannical control over someone who just wants to play the music she wrote."

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Don't know what else to do <a href="https://t.co/1uBrXwviTS">pic.twitter.com/1uBrXwviTS</a></p>— Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) <a href="https://twitter.com/taylorswift13/status/1195123215657508867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>





Related Articles View More TV Stories