Tara Westwood to Make her Directorial Debut With Short Film TRIGGERED

Tara Westwood (The Grudge) will make her directorial debut with the short film Triggered, which she also produced. Joining her in the cast are Isiah Whitlock Jr. (Da 5 Bloods), Caitlin Mehner (Dopesick), and Robert John Burke (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit). Written by Thomas C. Dunn, Triggered is the story of a U.S. Senator who faces her greatest challenge when a home invasion takes a shocking turn.

John Leguizamo (Latin History for Morons) serves as Executive Producer with Marie Therese Guirgis (Summer of Soul) as Consulting Producer. Asked how she put together such a high-powered cast and crew, Westwood explained that they all share her passion for gun violence prevention.

Edd Lukas (Shriver) is the cinematographer and the music is by The Newton Brothers (The Haunting of Hill House). Nicholas Goldfarb, Elias Plagianos, Kathleen Burke, and Brett Dameron round out the producing team.

Triggered will hit the festival circuit in early 2022.