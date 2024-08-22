Taoquan Fu- Emerging Filmmaker Combining Excellence and Passion

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article







Written by: Tom White

Taoquan Fu is a young creative director and cinematographer who combines the passion of the film industry with the excellence of filmmaking skills honed over the years. Taoquan has gained recognition among his peers and the crews he’s worked with on dozens of film projects. He is poised to make a significant impact on the industry.

Taoquan attended the prestigious New York University (NYU) between 2019 and 2023, graduating with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree focusing on Film and TV. Having spent a lot of time assisting film crews, he took up several short-term positions as a technical assistant, film reviewer/programmer, creative developer, and executive director, gaining valuable experience in filmmaking.

Taoquan has written and directed several short films and worked with the camera for a few more. As an emerging filmmaker, he has received many awards over the last few years as a student making short films.

Taoquan Fu is known for Beyond Farewell (2023), a music video rated 9.7 on IMDb, for which he served as the First Camera Assistant. He then served as the Director of Photography for the short drama Home Conversation Practice (2024).

Taoquan started as a photographer, immersing himself in capturing. He was first admitted into NYU Tish’s photography program (one of the most competitive programs in the school) but later transferred to the Film Department after helping his friends complete a 48-hour filming challenge. This experience helped Taowuan switch from photography to filmmaking, eventually making his first short film, Ethan, inspired by his daily life in New York City.

In 2023, Taoquan took a big step with Chroma (2024), marking his directorial debut. The 11-minute film has been featured in several film festivals, including established names like Sarasota Film Festival, Wyoming International Film Festival, and Houston International Film Festival. His other films include Fog Up (2024), Blub Blub (2023), and an upcoming work, Homework. Taoquan has also served as a reviewer for the DTLA Film Festival and HollyShorts, reviewing dozens of films for the festivals. He also worked with 721 Project as an executive producer and director.

Although a talented director, Taoquan’s creative force means he embraces multiple facets of filmmaking, encompassing directing, producing, and screenwriting equally. His versatility and deep understanding of cinematic processes allow Taoquan to approach films with a commitment to storytelling, merging talent and ideas with a ‘do-it’ work ethic. His time with SK Global Entertainment saw Taoquan work as a creative developer, gaining experience in film and TV coverage.

Taoquan’s relentless pursuit of excellence endeared him to the crew he works with, and his collaborative, listening, and engaging attitude to work allows his co-workers to maximize their talents around him. His long-term goal is to become a notable name in the film industry, directing compelling films and bringing stories to life. Taoquan hopes to work with more filmmakers, exploring commercials, mini-dramas, and other opportunities to hone his filmmaking skills, connect with other creators, and promote the industry.

Photo Credit: Taoquan Fu

