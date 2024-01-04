Tania Watson, Corina Bradley & More Join HOTEL COCAINE on MGM+ As Production Begins on Season Two

Premium network MGM+ REVEALED additional casting for crime thriller Hotel Cocaine, executive produced by Chris Brancato (Godfather of Harlem, Narcos) and Guillermo Navarro (Pan's Labyrinth).

The eight-episode series from MGM+ Studios, in partnership with MGM Television, resumes production this month in the Dominican Republic, and is slated to premiere this summer. The series will be internationally distributed by Amazon MGM Studios Distribution.

Hotel Cocaine is the story of Roman Compte, Cuban exile and general manager of the the Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s. The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine; a glitzy nightclub, restaurant, and hotel frequented by Florida businessmen and politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians. At the center of it all was Compte, who was doing his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American Dream.

New series regulars announced TODAY are Tania Watson (The Head), Corina Bradley (Star-Crossed Romance), and Laura Gordon (Late Night with the Devil), joining the previously announced Danny Pino (Mayans M.C., Law & Order: SVU), Michael Chiklis (The Shield, Winning Time), Mark Feuerstein (Power, The Baby-Sitters Club), and Yul Vazquez (Severance, Godfather of Harlem).

New recurring and guest casting includes Mayra Hermosillo (Narcos: Mexico), Juan Pablo Raba (Narcos, Six), Erniel Baez (Reacher), Nick Barkla (Blind Company, Em 4 Jay), Cale Ambrozic, Camila Valero (Pacto de Silencio, Mala Fortuna), Maggie Lacey (Julia, American Animals, New Amsterdam), John Ventimiglia (Gaslit, Jessica Jones), and Larry Powell (White Men Can't Jump, The Browsing Effect).

Chris Brancato created the series and serves as executive producer and showrunner. Guillermo Navarro directed the pilot and executive produces the series alongside Brancato, with Michael Panes and Alfredo Barrios Jr. also serving as executive producers.