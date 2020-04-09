Take Two Film Academy Offers Virtual Filmmaking Programs

Take Two Film Academy has launched an amazing slate of Remote Filmmaking Programs! These new programs give kids (and parents, too, if they like!) fun, creative & productive projects to work on from home.

Available programs include after-school workshops, webinars, private lessons & a variety of mini-workshops on a range of topics & interests! Learn more and sign up here!

There's something for everyone and every schedule! Specially designed curriculum will tap into your child's creative side, all while honing their filmmaking & storytelling skills. Projects like music videos, daily challenges, puppetry and more keep kids engaged and culminate with short movies that can be shared with friends and family!

Click here to learn about their virtual after school classes, mini-workshops and private lessons.





