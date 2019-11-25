TWIN TURBOS Returns to Discovery Network Dec. 9

The father-son duo is back to continue THE FAMILY tradition of designing and fabricating some of the world's most innovative custom cars. This time, Doug and Brad are ready to show the world they can take on any vehicle, new or old, and transform them into one of a kind, viral sensations. Along with their family business, Brad DeBerti is still chasing his dream of becoming a professional race car driver. This season, the DeBertis push the limits on the innovation and Brad puts the 'pedal to the metal' like never before to keep his racing dreams alive on the returning series, TWIN TURBOS, premiering Monday, December 9, at 10pm ET/PT on Discovery.

With another SEMA auto show 'Best in Show' award under their belt, they hope to repeat with a design that will revolutionize the truck industry with a truck they call 'The Transformer Truck.' Their idea- take all the storage of a not so stylish stock tool truck and hide it all within the seemingly stock body of a F-250. But the transformation is easier said than done, and with SEMA just a couple months away, tensions rise as they feel as if they may have gotten in over their heads on this one-of-a-kind DeBerti build.

With all the DeBerti's recent success, comes hard decisions. If they want to expand the business, THE SHOP will need to expand in size. But expansion comes at a big price, forcing them to pull up stakes and move to the heart of racing and car fabrication country - North Carolina. It's a tough call to make, especially if it means leaving behind family and friends.

On top of building groundbreaking cars, expanding THE FAMILY business and moving, Brad fights to keep his racing dreams a reality. Despite winning 'Rookie of the Year' in NASCAR, the DeBertis struggle to find a sponsor and is forced to sit the season out. But Brad won't let that roadblock stop him from reaching the starting line. Harnessing the power of social media, Brad lands the opportunity to shift gears into Rally Racing with a tryout for the Dirtfish rallycross team. But when he arrives for the tryouts, he quickly realizes that he may have bitten off more than he can chew- the cars are completely different than what he's raced, so he must relearn to drive. It's a steep learning curve, but if Brad wants to keep pursuing his dreams of being a champion racecar driver, he needs to show Dirtfish he's got what it takes.

In addition to the Discovery TWIN TURBOS series on Discovery, the MotorTrend App, the only subscription service dedicated entirely to the motoring world, will follow the DeBertis story in the all-new series SPOOLIN' UP WITH THE DEBERTIS. The spin-off tears down the guardrails to allow Doug and Brad DeBerti to tear it up in one-of-a-kind automotive challenges outside of THE SHOP where they can showcase their skills and try to one-up each other. The DeBertis may not make a dime or earn a seat on a NASCAR team, but they will win a far greater prize: bragging rights. SPOOLIN' UP WITH THE DEBERTIS world premieres on the MotorTrend App January 13, 2020. The MotorTrend App is available for Prime Video customers in the U.S. on Prime Video Channels and on Amazon FireTV. The MotorTrend App is also available on other media players and streaming devices including the newly announced Facebook video subscription service, Apple TV, Roku, Google Chromecast and on the web, as well as across iPhone, iPad, and Android mobile devices.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app. Viewers can join the conversation on social media by using the hashtag #TwinTurbos and follow Discovery Motor on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter for the latest updates.

TWIN TURBOS is produced for Discovery Channel by Half Yard Productions, a Red Arrows Studios company, with Sean Gallagher, Nicole Sorrenti, and John Jones serving as executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler as executive producer, Ethan Galvin as producer, and PJ Rashidi serving as consulting producer. For NASCAR Entertainment, Matthew Summers as executive producer.





Related Articles View More TV Stories