TV One Brings New Episodes of FATAL ATTRACTION to TRUE CRIME MONDAYS

FATAL ATTRACTION, returns with all-new stories documenting jaw-dropping cases in TV One's "True Crime Monday" programming block on Monday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET/8C. Each new episode documents new stories, new drama, and never-before-seen footage that offers viewers first-hand accounts into jaw-dropping cases involving crimes of passion.

An overview of FATAL ATTRACTION Season 10 episodes are below. Screeners are available upon request:

Fatal Attraction: Without Warning (Omar Murray)

Premiere: Monday, September 28 at 9 p.m. ET

When a homeowner in a troubled Brooklyn neighborhood is gunned down at his front door, police suspect a robbery gone bad. But after the victim's wife recognizes one of the men seen on the security video entering the house, investigators uncover a ruthless murder plot driven by jealousy and greed.

Fatal Attraction: Victim of Success (Tanya Worthy)

Premiere: Monday, October 5 at 9 p.m. ET

She was in love and enjoying a life of glitz and glamour, until she became the victim of an unlikely kidnapping-turned-murder. The investigation reveals the victim may have had some dark secrets, but the cruel truth will elude police until a shocking clue puts the killer right in their crosshairs.

Fatal Attraction: A Mother's Intuition (Rebecca Koster)

Premiere: Monday, October 12 at 9 p.m. ET

When a young woman goes missing after a night out with friends, her family fears the worst. After days of searching, a glimmer of hope is restored when her mother receives a text from her missing daughter. But the truth is far more sinister than anyone could have imagined.

Fatal Attraction: When A Killer Goes Free (Audrey Scott)

Premiere: Monday, October 19 at 9 p.m. ET

When a single mom disappears after celebrating Independence Day in Milwaukee, her family immediately knows something is wrong. The victim's family soon finds out she was left at a bar alone that night, and a security video from the bar puts detectives on the trail of a cold-blooded killer.

Fatal Attraction: Murder in Midtown (Bria Isaac)

Premiere: Monday, October 26 at 9 p.m. ET

When a young woman never returns to work after her lunch break, friends and family worry that she's missing. But when her mother goes to check on her, the truth is even more devastating - her daughter has been shot to death in the bathroom of her apartment. As investigators dig into the case, they'll uncover a love triangle and a series of 911 calls that will lead them to a cold-blooded killer.

Fatal Attraction: A Concrete Alibi (Keila Freeman)

Premiere: Monday, November 2 at 9 p.m. ET

A young, Memphis wife and mother seemed to have it all, until she disappears without a trace one morning. As investigators uncover affairs, stalking, and even arson, they realize finding her won't be easy. And when the truth is finally revealed, it's nothing anyone could have imagined.

Fatal Attraction: A Sister's Loyalty (Danelle Young)

Premiere: Monday, November 16 at 9 p.m. ET

A young man is killed in a freak hunting accident while trying to shoot a raccoon. But is it an accident - or suicide? As police dig deeper, they uncover another, far more shocking possibility. Did a forbidden attraction and a sister's secret jealousy lead to murder?

Fatal Attraction: Fool Me Twice (Andre Brown)

Premiere: Monday, November 23 at 9 p.m. ET

When a man is fatally stabbed in his home, police think they have a slam-dunk case when his live-in girlfriend identifies the man she saw fleeing the scene with a bloody knife. The problem is, detectives can't find physical evidence to confirm her story. Could she be in danger herself, or is there a WEB OF LIES to unravel?

Fatal Attraction is produced for TV One by Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon and Todd Moss as Executive Producers, Ian Hutchinson as Co-Executive Producer and Rebeka Christian as Supervising Producer. For TV One, Susan Henry and Gold Morgan serve as Executive Producers in Charge of Production, Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting, Robyn Greene Arrington is Vice President of Original Programming and Production, and Michelle Rice is General Manager of TV One and Cleo TV.

