TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7 Adds Jeremy Strong

Variety reports that Jeremy Strong has joined the cast of Aaron Sorkin's "The Trial of the Chicago 7." Previously announced cast members include Eddie Redmayne, Sacha Baron Cohen, Frank Langella, Mark Rylance and Joseph Gordon-Levitt.

The film centers on the infamous 1969 trial of seven men charged by the federal government with conspiracy and inciting to riot, a result of the counterculture protests in Chicago at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. The trial transfixed the nation and sparked a conversation intended to undermine the U.S. government.

Strong plays Jerry Rubin, an American social activist, anti-war leader, and counterculture icon who was instrumental in organizing the protest during the convention. His casting in the historical drama follows the news that the long-awaited film is finally moving forward with Paramount Pictures on board for domestic distribution and Cross Creek signing on to finance and co-produce alongside Amblin Partners.

Strong is known for playing Kendall Roy on HBO's "Succession." He was nominated for an Emmy for the role, which he's now played for two seasons. He also starred on Broadway in the revival of "A Man For All Seasons" in 2008.

Read the original story on Variety.





