TRAIL OF VENGEANCE, Starring Rumer Willis, Coming to Theaters in May

Trail of Vengeance, a new Western drama, is set to debut in select theaters and on-demand platforms nationwide on Friday, May 23. The movie is produced by SkipStone Pictures and will be distributed by Shout! Studios.

Trail of Vengeance boasts an outstanding ensemble cast, including Rumer Willis (Sorority Row, Hostage), Gbenga Akinnagbe (The Wire, The Old Man), Jeff Fahey (HoriZon: An American Saga Chapter 1, Lost, The Lawnmower Man), Academy-Award nominated Graham Greene (Dances with Wolves, Wind River), Eric Nelsen (1883, A Walk Among the Tombstones), James Landry Hébert (Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1, 1883, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), and Jeremy Sumpter (Friday Night Lights, Peter Pan).

Set against the volatile frontier of 1875, Trail of Vengeance tells the gripping story of Katherine Atherton (Rumer Willis), a widow left to grapple with the devastating murder of her husband (Jeremy Sumpter). Determined to uncover the truth behind his murder, she seeks out John Scobell (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a man who not only shared a bond of friendship with her late husband but also served as the first pioneering black agent for the Pinkerton Agency. Watch the trailer below.

