TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS V to Premiere on Food Network in February

Tournament of Champions returns for an epic fifth season on Sunday, February 18th at 8pm ET/PT.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 1 Find Out Who Won at the 75th Emmy Awards - Full List of Winners!
Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers Photo 2 Videos: Watch Your Favorite SCHMIGADOON! Musical Numbers
Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical Photo 3 Exclusive: How Tina Fey Made MEAN GIRLS Sing in New Movie Musical
Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films Photo 4 Broadway Shows Based on the Top 1000 Highest-Grossing Films

TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS V to Premiere on Food Network in February

Guy Fieri's iconic culinary competition, Tournament of Champions, returns for an epic fifth season on Sunday, February 18th at 8pm ET/PT. The skills and abilities of 32 of the most talented chefs from the East and West coast, including all four previous champions, will be pushed to the limit in the most difficult sudden-death, bracket-style culinary competition.

The pressure is intense, and emotions are high as the elite chefs do not know who their opponents will be and what challenges the randomizer will dish out, getting progressively harder and harder in each round. Each battle will feature blind judging by some of the biggest names in the food world as the competitors watch their critiques from backstage.

After 8 weeks and 31 grueling head-to-head battles, one talented chef will win it all and be crowned champion, taking home the coveted Tournament of Champions belt and the largest cash prize in the history of the tournament of $150,000. Before the new season begins, fans can get even more competition on Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers, on Wednesday, February 7th and 14th at 8pm, as 16 chefs go head-to-head to win four coveted 8th seed slots in the tournament bracket.

Plus, on Wednesday, February 14th at 10pm catch up on all the action from last year in an hour-long special Road to TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS V.

"As the wildest, most anticipated culinary competition year-after-year, you know that we had to go big for season five,” said Fieri. “So here's the deal, in order to win, you've gotta either be a past champ or take down a champ, as all the winners from previous seasons are back to defend their titles. We're crankin' up the already fierce competition with heated culinary rivalries, WILD cards, and of course, off-the-charts flavor on TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS V!”

The chefs representing the East Coast are: Eric Adjepong, Karen Akunowicz, Kelsey Barnard Clark, season 2 champion Maneet Chauhan, Tobias Dorzon, season 3 champion Tiffani Faison, Amanda Freitag, Jose Garces, Stephanie Izard, Marc Murphy, Britt Rescigno, Jonathon Sawyer, and Dale Talde. The chefs showing off their chops from the West Coast are: Carlos Anthony, Shirley Chung, season 4 champion Mei Lin, Antonia Lofaso, Crista Luedtke, Brian Malarkey, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Adam Sobel, Casey Thompson, Jet Tila, Michael Voltaggio, season 1 champion Brooke Williamson, and Lee Anne Wong.

“Viewers cannot get enough of this exhilarating, unpredictable competition as TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS is consistently Food Network's highest-rated series, with nearly 11 million viewers at the edge-of-their-seats last season,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “This year, we are delivering even more action with Tournament of Champions: The Qualifiers, setting the stage for fierce battles and unexpected triumphs. With the bar raised higher than ever, TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS V will captivate both seasoned fans and newcomers alike."

Simon Majumdar and Justin Warner deliver real-time play-by-play as all the action unfolds in front of a live audience. Hunter Fieri follows all the action backstage, interviewing the winning chefs for their reactions to the competition.

The biggest food icons blindly judge the dishes and learn who is moving ahead and who is going home, including, Donatella Arpaia, Scott Conant, Cat Cora, Rocco DiSpirito, Susan Feniger, Lorena Garcia, Carla Hall, Michael Mina, Eric Ripert, Marcus Samuelsson, Nancy Silverton, Ming Tsai, Michael White, Jonathan Waxman, Geoffrey Zakarian and Andrew Zimmern. The finale battle on Sunday, April 7th at 8pm ET/PT will determine who will join the elite group of Tournament of Champions.

Fans can also join the conversation on social media using #TournamentOfChampions for weekly live Twitter parties, and across Food Network's Facebook and Instagram find an insider's look at the competition, as well as all-new videos with Guy, the competitors, and the judges every week. On FoodNetwork.com/TournamentOfChampions, fans can also browse behind-the-scenes photos and binge-watch clips. Beginning on Thursday, February 15th, fans can enter the TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS Bracket Sweepstakes, where they can build their own brackets and decide who they think will win every round and share their picks on social media to enter for a chance to win huge cash prizes all season long.

Tournament of Champions V is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Lando Entertainment for Food Network.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflixs New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell Photo
Tovah Feldshuh Joins Netflix's New Comedy Series Starring Kristen Bell

Tovah Feldshuh will play a recurring role in Netflix's Untitled Erin Foster Show. Feldshuh joins previously announced series stars Kristen Bell and Adam Brody, along with Justine Lupe, Timothy Simons, Jackie Tohn, Michael Hitchcock, Paul Ben-Victor, Sherry Cola, Shiloh Bearman, Stephanie Faracy, and Tania Raymonde.

2
Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer Photo
Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch” showcases a talented voice cast, including Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”), Michelle Ang (“Fear the Walking Dead: Flight 462”), Keisha Castle-Hughes ('Whale Rider'), Jimmi Simpson ('Westworld'), Noshir Dalal ('It's Pony') and Wanda Sykes (“The Upshaws”). Watch the video now!

3
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+ Photo
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+

Discover the all-new six-episode event series 'IWÁJÚ' streaming on Disney+ beginning Feb. 28, 2024. This groundbreaking collaboration between Walt Disney Animation Studios and Kugali brings a unique Pan-African storytelling experience to audiences worldwide. Don't miss the behind-the-scenes documentary 'IWÁJÚ: A Day Ahead.'

4
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards Photo
Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards

Angie Wells, an Emmy-nominated make-up artist and jazz singer, will be performing at the 11th Annual MUAHS Awards. In addition to three successful albums, Wells touts a plethora of talented film credits as department head for hair and make-up including Cheaper by the Dozen, Promising Young Woman, and Harriet, among many others.

More Hot Stories For You

Video: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season TrailerVideo: Disney+ Drops STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Final Season Trailer
IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+IWÁJÚ Series to Stream on Disney+
Jazz Singer Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS AwardsJazz Singer Angie Wells Returns To Perform At The 11th Annual MUAHS Awards
Colman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights CampaignColman Domingo to Be Honored By the Human Rights Campaign

Videos

Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons Video
Watch the New Short Film THE COURT JESTER Starring Pauly Shore as Richard Simmons
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer Video
Hulu Drops LIFE & BETH Season Two Trailer
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE Video
Watch Jacob Elordi Prepare For SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG