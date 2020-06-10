TLC Orders Additional Episodes of FIND LOVE LIVE!

Just in time to spice up your summer, the late-night love fest for singles across the country continues, as TLC announced today that its bold new entrant into the 11pm hour, FIND LOVE LIVE! will return with additional episodes beginning Monday, June 22 at 11pm ET/PT. The series is hosted by Sukanya Krishnan (FOX5NY).

America's love affair with the series is heating up: FIND LOVE LIVE! is cable's #1 live program with women in late night during the stay-at-home period reaching over 5.0M Total Viewers.

"TLC continues to draw audience gains from our night owls looking for love, and they are absolutely responding to our newly expanded late-night programming lineup," said Howard Lee, President and GM, TLC. "FIND LOVE LIVE! has been a fun, wild ride already and a natural fit nestled in with the rest of our love and relationship shows.

Social distancing during a pandemic isn't stopping singles from looking for "the one"-the search for human connection is in our DNA. Virtual dating is hotter than ever, and here to turn up the heat beyond swiping right and left is the FIND LOVE LIVE! party, giving viewers more opportunity to find their match LIVE on Monday nights with the help of America and social media.

