TIGER KING is Getting Another Episode on Netflix Next Week

A new episode of Tiger King is coming to Netflix, according to zoo owner Jeff Lowe from the show. He revealed the news in a Cameo video posted on Twitter by Justin Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

"Netflix is adding one more episode. It will be on next week. They're filming here tomorrow," Lowe said in the video.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, titled onscreen as simply Tiger King, is a 2020 true crime documentary miniseries about the life of zookeeper Joe Exotic. It was released on Netflix on March 20, 2020. The series focuses on the small but deeply interconnected society of big cat conservationists like Carole Baskin, owner of Big Cat Rescue, and collectors such as Exotic, whom Baskin accuses of abusing and exploiting wild animals.





