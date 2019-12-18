THIS YEAR: 2019 Airs on ABC News Dec. 22

"The Year: 2019" showcases another monumental year filled with celebrity romance, star drama, politics, breakout stars and the obsessions everyone couldn't get enough of. The two-hour special, anchored by Robin Roberts airs SUNDAY, DEC. 22 (9:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. Robin is joined by colleagues George Stephanopoulos, David Muir, Michael Strahan, Keke Palmer, Sara Haines, Amy Robach, Lara Spencer, Juju Chang, Mary Bruce and Byron Pitts. Plus, appearances by Sunny Hostin, Abby Huntsman, Dan Abrams and ABC News Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson and Larry Hackett.

The ninth annual year-end special celebrates historic moments such as Greta Thunberg's fight against climate change, the U.S. Women's soccer team's call for equal pay, and revisits headlines that had everyone talking including the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal and the blowback from Jussie Smollet's claims that he'd been the victim of a hate crime. From celebrity romance and breakout stars to politics and breaking news, this special encompasses all the unforgettable moments and people who made 2019 one for the books.

Throughout the program, we're joined by guest commentators including former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, "Shark Tank" co-host Daymond John, "Entertainment Tonight" co-host Kevin Frazier, comedian Nikki Glaser and many more. The special also features new interviews from ABC's "The Bachelor" Hannah Brown, actor and "Pose" star Billy Porter, former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi and musician Blanco Brown.

"The Year: 2019" is produced by ABC News. John R. Green is the executive producer, and John Palacio is the co-executive producer.





