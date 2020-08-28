THE X-FILES Animated Spin-Off in the Works at Fox

Rocky Russo and Jeremy Sosenko are developing the project.

Deadline reports that FOX is producing an animated spinoff of "The X-Files."

"The X-Files: Albuquerque" is an animated series about an office full of misfit agents who investigate THE X-FILES cases too wacky, ridiculous or downright dopey for Mulder & Scully to bother with. They're the X-Files' B-team.

"The X-Files" aired for nine seasons. It was revived in 2016, and aired two more seasons. David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson starred as Agents Mulder and Scully.

