THE WOMAN KING With Viola Davis to Premiere at Toronto Film Festival

TIFF is excited to announce TriStar Pictures' The Woman KING will have its World Premiere at the 47th edition of the Festival.

The Woman KING is the remarkable story of the Agojie, the all-female unit of warriors who protected the African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 1800s with skills and a fierceness unlike anything the world has ever seen.

Inspired by true events, The Woman KING follows the emotionally epic journey of General Nanisca (Oscar®-winner Viola Davis) as she trains the next generation of recruits and readies them for battle against an enemy determined to destroy their way of life. Some things are worth fighting for...

Directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood, the story is by Maria Bello and Dana Stevens and the screenplay by Dana Stevens. Produced by Cathy Schulman, Viola Davis, Julius Tennon and Maria Bello, Peter McAleese serves as executive producer.

The film stars Viola Davis, Thuso Mbedu, Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and John Boyega. The action drama is co-financed by Entertainment One (eOne).

Watch the trailer for the film here:

Photo credit: Ilze Kitshoff