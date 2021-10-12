THE WENDY WILLIAMS SHOW Will Launch Season 13 With Guest Hosts

The Wendy Williams show has announced that it will begin airing new episodes on Monday, October 18, with a lineup of guest hosts and panels, due to Williams' ongoing health complications.

In a statement posted to the popular television host's Instagram account, the show announced: "Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves' Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties." Read the full post below.

The new announcement comes two weeks after the show had announced that Williams would be postponing the season launch for the second time.

Wendy Williams burst onto THE TALK show scene in July 2009 with the launch of the nationally-syndicated weekday program, "The Wendy Williams Show." Called a "breakthrough in daytime" by The New York Times, "The Wendy Williams Show," which airs in 52 countries, on BET at midnight, and is now in its thirteenth season. Williams interviews countless A-list celebrity guests from the perspective of a fan, as she asks the questions that her audience wants to hear. A lover of classic television, Williams' TV idols growing up were Dinah Shore and Merv Griffin. Williams previously starred as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago on Broadway.