THE WAY I SEE IT in Theaters Sept. 18

Dawn Porter's documentary and official 2020 selection of the Telluride Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, The Way I See It gives an unprecedented look behind the scenes of two of the most iconic Presidents in American History, Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan, as seen through the eyes of renowned photographer Pete Souza. As Official White House Photographer, Souza was an eyewitness to the unique and tremendous responsibilities of being the most powerful person on Earth. The movie reveals how Souza transforms from a respected photojournalist to a searing commentator on the issues we face as a country and a people.

Based on Souza's New York Times #1 bestsellers, "Obama: An Intimate Portrait" and "Shade: A Tale of Two Presidents", the documentary comes on the heels of Porter's recent moving documentary, John Lewis: Good Trouble, chronicling the now-late Congressman and civil rights hero John Lewis. The Way I See It is produced by Porter alongside Academy Award®, BAFTA® and Emmy Award® winning producer Evan Hayes (Free Solo), Academy Award® and Emmy Award®-winner Laura Dern and her Jaywalker Pictures partner Jayme Lemons, in association with Platform One Media. The documentary is a co-presentation from Focus Features and MSNBC Films, a division of NBC News Studios.

MSNBC Films is a division of NBC News Studios, a full-service production company that specializes in documentary storytelling. We collaborate with premier filmmakers at all stages of development and production and share access to everything our legacy news organization has to offer: eight decades of television and radio archive; a global network of journalists; a world-class investigative team; and rich trove of story IP. Our team has decades of experience in the TV and documentary worlds and has been honored with multiple Emmy, Peabody and DuPont awards. In addition to creating content for the platforms of NBC Universal, we maintain relationships with all major networks and streaming platforms. Current project partners include Focus Features, Blumhouse Productions, Peacock and Quibi.

Focus Features acquires and produces specialty films for the global market and holds a library of iconic movies, with 127 Academy Award Nominations and 25 wins from fearless filmmakers.

Focus is part of Universal Filmed Entertainment Group (UFEG), which produces, acquires, markets and distributes filmed entertainment worldwide in various media formats for theatrical, home entertainment, television and other distribution platforms.

