THE WATCHER Hits #1 on Netflix Top 10 the Week of October 10

Oct. 18, 2022  

Ryan Murphy ruled the Top 10 once again this week, with three titles on the Netflix charts. Since its debut on Thursday, Murphy's real-estate thriller The Watcher landed in the #1 spot with 125.01M hours viewed on the English TV List. Starring Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale, the series was in the Top 10 in 90 countries.

DAHMER - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story pulled in an additional 122.78M hours viewed. The TV drama has now accumulated 824.15M total hours viewed on the Most Popular List. And on the English Films List, Mr. Harrigan's Phone, based on the novel by Stephen KING and produced by Murphy, had 20.08M hours viewed.

Mike Flannagan's latest horror delight The Midnight Club continued to thrill viewers. Based on the book series by Christopher Pike, the spine-tingling saga had 49.87M hours viewed on the English TV List. Documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes had 27.71M hours viewed.

The Carrigan clan kept the drama alive as Season 5 of Dynasty had 18.23M hours viewed. ALL THAT glitters is gold on Season 3 of Bling Empire, which had 10.63M hours viewed. Meanwhile, new entrants on the list include Netflix's latest animation series The Oddballs, with 11.9M hours viewed, and reality-competition series The Mole, with 9.64M hours viewed.

On the English Films List, Mila Kunis' Luckiest Girl Alive was #1 with 57.01M hours viewed for the second week in a row. Starring Marlon Wayans and Priah FergusonThe Curse of Bridge Hollow arrived just in time for Halloween with 25.12M hours viewed.

The Redeem Team continued to put points up on the board. Chronicling the US Olympic men's basketball team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, the sports documentary had 10.29M hours viewed. In Blonde, Ana de Armas gave viewers a glimpse into the life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. The film had 6.09M hours viewed.

For the first time, a Polish series has taken the #1 spot on the Non-English TV List. High Water, a gripping limited series inspired by real events, had 31.04M hours viewed. As royal aficionados await the return of The Crown, German historical drama The Empress continued to keep fans entertained. The series came in #2 with 28.08M hours viewed this week. Spanish thriller Holy Family and Korean mystery Glitch debuted on the list with 8.51M hours and 7.44M hours viewed, respectively.

Viewers continued to discover recent hits including Korean dramas Little Women (week 6) with 24.99M hours viewed, Extraordinary Attorney Woo (week 15) with 12.15M hours viewed, Alchemy of Souls (week 15) with 7.75M hours viewed and Young Lady and Gentleman (week 8) with 7.07M hours viewed, as well as Mexican drama El Rey, Vicente Fernández (week 5) with 9.36M hours viewed.

Brazilian rom-com Someone Borrowed entered the Non-English Films List in the top spot with 27.38M hours viewed, while Filipino drama Dollhouse debuted with 4.74M hours viewed. German horror Old People, Uruguay drama Togo, Indian drama Laal Singh Chaddha, Italian rom-com Jumping From High Places, African fantasy-drama Aníkúlápó and Indian rom-com Plan A Plan B, all returned to the list.

