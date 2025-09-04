THE VIEW Sets Season 29 Return with Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro return for a brand-new season of the daytime talk show, “The View,” kicking off live on Monday, Sept. 8 (11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. EDT). New seasons of THE TALK show’s popular daily podcast series, “Behind the Table,” and streaming edition, “The Weekend View,” begin Sept. 8 and Sept. 13, respectively.

Season 29 kicks off with a Day of Hot Topics welcoming all six co-hosts back to the table and will be joined throughout premiere week by newsmakers and celebrities, including Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Emma Heming Willis, America Ferrera, Ken Jeong and Michael Urie.

“The View” is nominated for four 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Daytime Talk Series. THE TALK show concluded Season 28 ranking No. 1 in Households (1.72 rating) and Total Viewers (2.545 million) among all network daytime talk shows and news programs for the 5th straight season and was up in Total Viewers (+5% - 2.545 million vs. 2.432 million) and Women 18-49 (+3% - 151,000 vs. 147,000), marking its most-watched season in four years.

“Behind the Table,” the podcast hosted by executive producer Brian Teta and produced in partnership with ABC Audio, provides listeners with insider perspectives offering firsthand reactions from the co-hosts to what happened on the show, candid conversations about their lives, reactions to some of the most talked-about interviews, viewer questions, and special guests. Now in its third season, new episodes of “The View: Behind the Table” post weekdays on Amazon Music, Apple Podcasts, Audacy, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, SiriusXM, Spotify, TuneIn, the ABC News app and with video on YouTube.

“The Weekend View” returns for a second season, hosted by the show’s Friday panel, with moderator Joy Behar and co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. Following the Saturday premiere, “The Weekend View” re-airs throughout THE WEEKEND alongside ABC News Live’s existing programming. The streaming series focuses on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds. With all-new Hot Topics, the co-hosts share their one-of-a-kind takes with their signature candor and humor, plus a “Behind The Table” segment with executive producer Brian Teta and one of the co-hosts. “The Weekend View” is produced by “The View.” Brian Teta is executive producer, Robin Hommel is executive broadcast producer, and Sarah de la O is the director.

Scheduled guests for the week of Sept. 8-12

Monday, Sept. 8 – Season 29 premiere of “The View”

Tuesday, Sept. 9 – Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice of the United States Supreme Court (author, “Just Shine! How to Be a Better You”)

Wednesday, Sept. 10 – Emma Heming Willis (author, “The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path”)

Thursday, Sept. 11 – America Ferrera (“The Lost Bus”)

Friday, Sept. 12 – Ken Jeong (co-host, “99 to Beat”); Michael Urie (actor, Broadway’s “Oh, Mary!” and “Shrinking”)

Photo Credit: ABC/Jeff Lipsky