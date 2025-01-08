THE VIEW Expands With New Streaming Series THE WEEKEND VIEW

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



“The View,” America’s most-watched daytime network talk show for the fifth consecutive season, expands into weekends with a new streaming series, “The Weekend View,” premiering on the award-winning, 24/7 streaming platform ABC News Live on Saturday, Jan. 11, at 7:30 a.m. EST.

The 30-minute weekend expansion will be hosted by THE TALK show’s Friday panel, with moderator Joy Behar and co-hosts Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro. Following the Saturday premiere, “The Weekend View” will re-air throughout THE WEEKEND alongside ABC News Live’s existing programming “ABC News Live Weekend,” “GMA Life” and more.

From the producers of the Emmy® Award-winning talk show, “The Weekend View” will focus on the biggest stories in entertainment and the buzziest news topping social media feeds. With all-new “Hot Topics,” the co-hosts will give their one-of-a-kind takes with their signature candor and humor. Plus, “The Weekend View” will include “Behind The Table” segments with executive producer Brian Teta and the co-hosts as they dive deeper into pop-culture stories from the week.

“In addition to having its most-watched linear season in four years, ‘The View’ is finding success meeting viewers wherever they get their content, from podcasts to YouTube, and now with new exclusive streaming content for THE WEEKEND on ABC News Live,” said Brian Teta, executive producer of “The View.”

“The expansion of ‘The View’ on ABC NEWS LIVE combines the strength of both to create seamless, blended programming for our viewers,” said Karin Gilford, senior vice president of Digital Media, ABC News Group and Disney Entertainment Networks. “Coming off its best year ever, with over 600 million hours streamed, ABC NEWS LIVE is the perfect platform to host this exciting new chapter for the popular talk show.”

“‘The Weekend View’ will feature more of the ‘Hot Topics’ our audiences can’t get enough of, delivering original content for THE WEEKEND with a focus on what’s trending,” added Robin Hommel, executive broadcast producer of “The View.”

“The Weekend View” is produced by “The View,” with new episodes premiering on Saturdays. Brian Teta is executive producer, Robin Hommel is executive broadcast producer, and Sarah de la O is the director.

RoC Skincare is the exclusive sponsor of “The Weekend View,” MAKING IT the first series on ABC NEWS LIVE to have an integrated brand sponsorship.

“The Weekend View” will be available to stream live on ABC NEWS LIVE and ABC Owned Television Stations 24x7 streaming channels. ABC NEWS LIVE is available on Disney+, Hulu, YouTube, ABCNews.com, the ABC News and ABC NEWS LIVE apps and more. “The Weekend View” joins ABC News Live’s robust slate of over 80 hours of programming a week, including the Emmy-nominated evening news show “Prime with Linsey Davis,” “ABC News Live Reports,” “ABC News Live First,” “ABC News Live Weekend,” “GMA Life” and more. Viewers can stream ABC NEWS LIVE around the clock for the latest headlines and more from voices they know and trust.

