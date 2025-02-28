THE TAMING OF THE SHREW to Be Reimagined in New Audio Drama Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SHREW!, a new audio drama reimagining of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew, will premiere on March 10 Next Chapter Podcasts and Play On. The drama series brings the classic comedy into the 21st century with wit, energy, and a fresh perspective.

Written by Amy Freed, SHREW! responds to Shakespeare’s controversial original, offering a modern twist that speaks to contemporary audiences. Featuring an outstanding ensemble of accomplished stage and screen actors, the series is enriched by original music composition and sound design by Lindsay Jones and is directed by the acclaimed Art Manke.

Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew follows a fiery lady called Katherina, whose defiance of societal expectations makes her an outcast in her own time. When brazen Petruchio arrives, their battle of wits sparks a whirlwind of comedic and thought-provoking confrontations, challenging ideas about gender roles and power dynamics. Freed’s adaptation reimagines this iconic story with a modern sensibility, offering a fresh take on the classic battle of the sexes. Just as Shakespeare wrote for the Everyman of his time—bringing his works to a broad audience regardless of class or education—this podcast brings his storytelling into a format that is accessible to the modern listener, making the Bard’s brilliance available to all.

The full cast of SHREW! Includes:

SUSANNAH ROGERS as KATHERINE MINOLA and THE WOMAN WRITER

ALLEN GILMORE as PETRUCHIO

ANNIE ABRAMS as BIANCA MINOLA

MARTIN KILDARE as BAPTISTA MINOLA

BRETT RYBACK as LUCENTIO

KYLE T. HESTER as TRANIO

MIKE McSHANE as GREMIO

J. PAUL BOEHMER as HORTENSIO and THE MERCHANT

DANNY SCHEIE as GRUMIO

KASEY MAHAFFY as BIONDELLO and DORCAS

STEPHEN CAFFREY as VINCENTIO, THE PRIEST, AND A SERVANT

TESSA AUBERJONOIS as THE WIDOW and MISTRESS SLAPBOTTOM

Through immersive soundscapes and dynamic performances, SHREW! captures the humor, rhythm, and heart of Shakespeare’s text while re-examining its themes through a modern lens. This audio adaptation continues Next Chapter Podcasts’ and Play On’s mission to make Shakespeare’s works more approachable and engaging for today’s listeners. SHREW! will be available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and all major podcast platforms starting March 10.

ABOUT NEXT CHAPTER PODCASTS

Next Chapter Podcasts (www.nextchapterpodcasts.com) is an independent podcast production studio dedicated to original, authentic storytelling. We are a team of producers and sound designers, engineers, and artists with unique experience in podcast production from concept to creation. Next Chapter Podcasts include Spotify Original “The 500 with Josh Adam Meyers,” iHeart Original “The Ten News,” and award-winning “Beef with Bridget Todd.” Next Chapter Podcasts is also the parent company of Play On Podcasts, the flagship enterprise of NCP’s Scripted division, bringing epic audio adventures to listeners in the form of podcast re-creations of Shakespeare’s legendary plays. Play On Podcasts reached three-million downloads less than three years after its debut on April 9th, 2021.

