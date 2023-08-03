THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Now Streaming on Peacock

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE is now available to stream on Peacock with exclusive bonus features.

The movie tells the story of two Brooklyn plumbers who are brothers and best friends: Mario (Chris Pratt), THE BRAVE one with the “let’s-a go” attitude, and the perpetually anxious Luigi (Charlie Day), who would prefer to go nowhere. We open with the Super Mario Brothers reckoning with their struggling plumbing business, and wind up in a whirlwind adventure through Mushroom Kingdom.

Through their journey, we meet a cast of familiar, lovable characters, ultimately uniting together to defeat the power-hungry villain, Bowser (Jack Black). The Super Mario Bros. Movie takes what millions of gamers worldwide have loved for thirty-five years and levels it up to a new and breathtaking cinematic experience.

The cast also includes Anya Taylor-Joy, Keegan-Michael Key, Seth Rogen, Fred Armisen, Sebastian Maniscalco, Kevin Michael Richardson, Khary Payton, and Charles Martinet.

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Peacock bonus content:

Getting to Know the Cast: behind-the-scenes interviews with the stars of the film

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE Field Guide: an immersive video featuring the cast and various interactive features throughout the film including Power-Ups and Bonuses.

Peaches Lyrical Video: sing along to Bowser’s big musical number as he serenades Princess Peach.

Watch the trailer here: