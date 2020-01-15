THE ROAD TO F9: FAST AND FURIOUS FAN FEST Airs on NBC Friday, Jan. 31

NBC will televise "The Road to F9: Fast & Furious Fan Fest." on Friday, Jan. 31, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, an hourlong special celebrating Universal Pictures' Upcoming ninth chapter in the "Fast & Furious" series.

The special will feature the world premiere of the film's much-awaited trailer.

Tyrese Gibson and Maria Menounos will host. Global superstars Cardi B, Wiz Khalifa & Charlie Puth, Ozuna and Ludacris are set to perform.

The performances are part of a FAN EXTRAVAGANZA taking place in Miami on January 31 to celebrate the upcoming film, arriving in theaters on May 22.

There will be special appearances by franchise stars Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster and Nathalie EMMANUEL, as well as newcomer to the "Fast & Furious" family, John Cena, and director Justin Lin.

The event is sponsored by Dodge, Xfinity, IMAX and Castrol Edge





