THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES Returns in June For Season Three

The third season of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

Created, written, and executive produced by Danny McBride (HBO's "Vice Principals" and "Eastbound & Down"), the first two episodes of the nine-episode third season of THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 18 (10:00-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on Max.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES tells the story of a world-famous televangelist family with a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work. When the spoiled Gemstone children finally get their wish to take control of the Church, they discover leadership is harder than they imagined and that their extravagant lifestyle comes with a heavy price.

THE RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES is created and written by Danny McBride; directed and executive produced by Danny McBride, Jody Hill and David Gordon Green; executive produced by John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley and Brandon James; co-executive produced by Jonathan Watson; produced by David Brightbill; consulting produced by Kevin Barnett, Edi Patterson and Chris Pappas.

On May 23, HBO Max will become Max, Warner Bros. Discovery's enhanced streaming platform, delivering unparalleled content for everyone in the household, including the best of unscripted to the highest quality in scripted programming, family-friendly content, HBO, Max Originals, WB Movies, the DC Universe, food, home, and documentaries. A large portion of subscribers will have their apps automatically updated, while others will be prompted to download the updated Max app.

Watch the teaser trailer here:



