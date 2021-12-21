THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Announces Season 12 Cast

The cast of THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF BEVERLY HILLS Season 12 has been confirmed!

E! News has revealed that Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rina, Sutton Stracke, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais will return for the upcoming season. They will be joined by new full-time housewife Diana Jenkins.

Kathy Hilton will return as a friend of the Housewives. Beauvais' friend Sheree Zampino will also join as a friend of the Housewives.

Last season on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," the ladies expanded their social bubbles after months of isolation at home. Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, and Garcelle Beauvais returned for an emotionally charged season 11. Resident southern socialite Sutton Stracke also returned as a newly minted housewife. New Housewife Crystal Kung Minkoff and friend Kathy Hilton joined the group, but are no strangers to this famed zip code.

Throughout the season, former Chicago star Erika Jayne shocked the group with news that she was filing for divorce from her husband of 21 years and was suddenly entangled in a web of legal proceedings. Needing the support of her friends, Erika instead finds herself fielding questions from the women who are at odds about whether they can stick up for her.

Photo by: John Tsiavis/Bravo