THE PRINCESS BRIDE Cast Will Reunite For Virtual Fundraiser For the Democratic Party of Wisconsin

The cast of The Princess Bride will reunite virtually for a reading of the film's script, as a fundraiser for the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, Deadline reports.

Among those participating are Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Carol Kane, Chris Sarandon, Mandy Patinkin, Wallace Shawn and Billy Crystal, as well as director Rob Reiner and Patton Oswalt, who will moderate a Q&A afterward.

The livestreamed event will be held at 4 p.m. PT on September 13.

There will be a signup and donation required to view but no minimum.

"If America is going to have a real chance at healing we must get rid of Trump. And that is only possible if we win Wisconsin," Elwes said in a statement. "I am thrilled to be part of this very rare reunion of my colleagues from The Princess Bride as a way to increase awareness and garner resources for the state that will determine the fate of America."

Ben Wikler, the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, said, "The 2020 election is just like The Princess Bride: giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles. We're thrilled that some of the world's greatest stars are joining us to relive the magic of my favorite movie in the world and help us safely navigate the fire swamp of Wisconsin politics."

