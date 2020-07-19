THE PARENT TRAP Cast Will Reunite in Honor of the Film's 22nd Anniversary

The cast of The Parent Trap is getting back together virtually in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary on July 20.

Katie Couric will host the reunion on her Instagram at 9am on Monday, July 20.

Director Nancy Meyers announced the news on Instagram.

Watch the teaser for the event below:

The Parent Trap is a 1998 American romantic comedy film co-written and directed by Nancy Meyers, and produced and co-written by Charles Shyer.

Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson star as a divorced couple who separated shortly after their identical twin daughters' birth; Lindsay Lohan stars (in her film debut) as both twins, Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are fortuitously reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth.

