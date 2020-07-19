Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE PARENT TRAP Cast Will Reunite in Honor of the Film's 22nd Anniversary

Article Pixel Jul. 19, 2020  

The cast of The Parent Trap is getting back together virtually in honor of the film's 22nd anniversary on July 20.

Katie Couric will host the reunion on her Instagram at 9am on Monday, July 20.

Director Nancy Meyers announced the news on Instagram.

Watch the teaser for the event below:

The Parent Trap is a 1998 American romantic comedy film co-written and directed by Nancy Meyers, and produced and co-written by Charles Shyer.

Dennis Quaid and Natasha Richardson star as a divorced couple who separated shortly after their identical twin daughters' birth; Lindsay Lohan stars (in her film debut) as both twins, Hallie Parker and Annie James, who are fortuitously reunited at summer camp after being separated at birth.


Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: Cape Town City Ballet Invests In Young Dancers With 67 Pirouettes For Mandela Day
  • Watch Norm Lewis & Seth Rudetsky Live In Concert (At Home) This Weekend
  • MIELA'S BOX Debuts as Part of 2020 New Voices Programme
  • Ann Juries-May Radio Drama CLOSE CALL Unpacks Women Abuse