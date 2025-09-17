THE MORNING SHOW Renewed for Fifth Season at Apple

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Apple TV+ drama “The Morning Show” has been renewed for a fifth season, with the fourth season debuting on the streamer today. The series stars and is executive produced by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, alongside showrunner and executive producer Charlotte Stoudt and director and executive producer Mimi Leder.

Season four of “The Morning Show” opens in spring 2024, almost two years after the events of season three. With the UBA-NBN merger complete, THE NEWSROOM must grapple with newfound responsibility, hidden motives and the elusive nature of truth in a polarized America. In a world rife with deepfakes, conspiracy theories and corporate cover-ups — who can you trust? And how can you know what’s actually real?

Along with Aniston and Witherspoon, the fourth season stars two-time Emmy Award winner Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, Greta Lee, Nicole Beharie and Emmy Award-winner Jon Hamm. Season four welcomes new cast members Aaron Pierre, William Jackson Harper, Boyd Holbrook and Academy Award winners Marion Cotillard and Jeremy Irons.

“The Morning Show” is showrun and executive produced by Stoudt, and directed and executive produced by Leder. The series is produced by the studio Media Res, and executive produced by Michael Ellenberg and Lindsey Springer through Media Res, along with Stoudt and Leder. Witherspoon executive produces alongside Lauren Neustadter for Hello Sunshine, while Aniston and Kristin Hahn executive produce through Echo Films. Zander Lehmann and Micah Schraft also executive produce.

The first three seasons of “The Morning Show” are now streaming globally on Apple TV+. Following its global debut, the third season of “The Morning Show” received 16 Emmy Award nominations and Crudup landed his second Emmy Award win for his widely celebrated performance as Cory Ellison in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category. Crudup also won a Critics Choice Award for his portrayal of Ellison in the show’s third season. Season three was honored by the American Film Institute (AFI) on their prestigious list of the 10 best television programs of 2023.

In season two, “The Morning Show” received Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Crudup), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden). In the series’ first season, Crudup earned an Emmy Award win in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, in addition to a Critics Choice Award. Aniston’s celebrated performance as Alex Levy earned a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. Leder earned two Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series for helming the season one finale and the season three finale, which she also executive-produced.

Watch the Season 4 trailer below: