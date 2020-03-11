THE MASK OF ZORRO Debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 5

The swashbuckling favorite debuts on 4K Ultra HD May 5th. Starring Academy Award-nominee Antonio Banderas and Academy Award winners Anthony Hopkins and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

4K Ultra HD disc includes never-before-seen deleted scenes! The 2005 sequel The Legend of Zorro is also available in 4K digital on May 5th via participating digital platforms.

When a power-crazed despot schemes to buy California from Mexico, it takes two Zorros--the legendary Don Diego de la Vega (Anthony Hopkins) and his chosen successor Alejandro Murrieta (Antonio Banderas), a dashing bandit-turned-hero-- to defeat the tyrant's unscrupulous plans. But can even their combined skills, bravado and derring-do be enough to achieve de la Vega's ultimate goal: revenge against the man who killed his wife, kidnapped his daughter and held him prisoner for twenty years?

BONUS MATERIALS4K ULTRA HD BONUS MATERIALS:

• Never-Before-Seen Deleted Scenes

• Theatrical Trailers



BLU-RAY BONUS MATERIALS:

• Director Commentary

• "Unmasking Zorro" Documentary

• 2 Deleted Scenes

• Music Video by Marc Anthony and Tina Arena





