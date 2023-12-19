THE MARSH KING'S DAUGHTER Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release

The Marsh King's Daughter arrives on Blu-ray (+DVD+Digital) on Janurary 2, 2024.

Dec. 19, 2023

THE MARSH KING'S DAUGHTER Sets Blu-ray & DVD Release

Forced to face her past one more time, The Marsh King's Daughter arrives on Blu-ray (+DVD+Digital) on Janurary 2, 2024 from Lionsgate®.

In the tense thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, a woman with a secret past will venture into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. In the film, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh KING (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years.

When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Knowing that he will hunt for her and her family, Helena must find the strength to face her demons and outmaneuver the man who taught her everything she knows about surviving in the wild.

The film also stars Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince and Gil Birmingham.

Produced by Black Bear’s Teddy Schwarzman, Anonymous Content’s Keith Redmon, and Mark L. Smith, the movie is directed by Neil Burger (Limitless, The Illusionist, Voyagers) from a screenplay by Elle Smith & Mark L. Smith (The Revenant), based on the book by Karen Dionne.

The executive producers are Michael Heimler, Charles Miller, Cliff Roberts, Robert Simonds, Adam Fogelson, John Friedberg, and  Samuel J. Brown. The film was fully financed by Black Bear..



