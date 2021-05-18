THE MARFA TAPES FILM Now Available On Apple TV

The Marfa Tapes Film, the feature-length visual accompaniment to The Marfa Tapes album, is available now on Apple TV for purchase and rental following an overwhelming response to the film's initial 24-hour stream earlier this month.

The Marfa Tapes Film is a captivating dive into the creative process behind the making of The Marfa Tapes, the "fascinating" (Nashville Lifestyles) new Top 10 album from Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, and Jon Randall. Directed by Spencer Peeples, it includes live performances set against the West Texas backdrop, candid interviews, and behind-the-scenes footage captured during the five-day album recording sessions in Marfa last November.

Meanwhile, "They've Closed Down the Honky Tonks," a new track heard exclusively in the film, is also available now. Listen HERE. Following widespread shut downs across the country, Lambert wrote the track completely solo in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recorded raw and loose with just a pair of microphones and an acoustic guitar, The Marfa Tapes has quickly become one of the year's most celebrated projects, earning rave reviews from The Wall Street Journal, Pitchfork, TIME, Variety, Vulture, and many more. To welcome the release, Ingram, Lambert, and Randall performed the "wistful and romantic" (Billboard) album opener "In His Arms" on CBS' The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Watch HERE.

Watch the film on Apple TV here.