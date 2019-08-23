THE MANDALORIAN Adds Ming-Na Wen

Deadline reports that frequent Disney collaborator Ming-Na Wen has joined the cast of "The Mandalorian" on Disney+. Wen appears on ABC's "Agents of Shield"and provided the speaking voice of "Mulan" in the original film. The "Star Wars" series for will be her third Disney property.

"Please just keep acquiring all these different franchises," Wen said during a speech at D23, "because I just keep getting employed by them. I have hit every bucket list thanks to Disney."

Pedro Pascal (Game of Thrones) will lead "The Mandalorian." Other cast members include Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow, Carl Weathers, Omid Abtahi, Werner Herzog and Nick Nolte.

Pascal plays the bounty hunter, gunfighter and native of Mandalore, known in the Star Wars universe as the home planet of bounty hunter Boba Fett and Jango Fett.

Read the original story on Deadline.





