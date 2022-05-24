THE LINCOLN LAWYER Tops Netflix's English TV List

The verdict is in. The Lincoln Lawyer topped the English TV list with a whopping 108.09M hours viewed, MAKING IT the most viewed title of the week. Starring Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, the drama made the Top 10 in 90 countries.

In advance of the highly anticipated return of Season 4, Vol. 1, Stranger Things Season 1 entered the list with 9.49M hours viewed. Ozark Season 4 came in at #2 with 31.4M hours viewed, appearing in 50 countries. Starring Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, the series also jumped into the 9th spot on the Most Popular list with 480.85M hours viewed. Boss Baby: Back in the Crib brought the entire family together.

The animated series debuted in third place with 16.52M hours viewed. Emmy-winning Love, Death + Robots' third volume returned with 14.42M hours viewed. The animated anthology cracked the Top 10 in 28 countries. Remaining on the list for a second week in a row was The Circle Season 4 (15.44M hours viewed), Bling Empire Season 2 (15.23M hours viewed), Bridgerton Season 2 (13.66M hours viewed), Workin' Moms Season 6 (12.74M hours viewed) and Savage Beauty (11.39M hours viewed).

On the non-English TV side, fans received the long awaited answer to Who Killed Sara?. The third and final season of the Mexican thriller was #1 with 46.59M hours viewed and appeared in the Top 10 in 68 countries. Season 1 also entered the list in the fifth spot with 14.21M hours viewed. Welcome to Eden continued to take viewers on an unexpected journey full of twists and turns.

The Spanish drama had 28.66M hours viewed and remained in the Top 10 in 68 countries. Spanish thriller Wrong Side of the Tracks debuted with 20.2M hours views. The suspenseful series was in the Top 10 in 31 countries. After 11 weeks, Korean drama Business Proposal kept audiences entertained with 13.22M hours viewed this week.

In its second week, the Rebel Wilson comedy Senior Year was #1 on the English Film list with 62.42M hours viewed, appearing in the Top 10 in 93 countries. Fans sat down, relaxed and "unwound" with A Perfect Pairing as the film came in second with 33M hours viewed. Our Father, Marmaduke, Operation Mincemeat and 365 Days: This Day continued to show staying power.

On the non-English Films list, new entrants included Danish drama Toscana with 14.83M hours viewed, Dutch romantic comedy F*ck Love Too with 8.38M hours viewed, and Korean drama Cyberhell: Exposing An Internet Horror with 3.43M hours viewed. Spanish comedies The Perfect Family and Honeymoon With My Mother continued to keep fans laughing.

The films came in with 14.4M hours viewed and 3M hours viewed, respectively. Meanwhile, French comedy The Takedown had 10.82M hours viewed. The film continued to climb the Most Popular list landing at #6 with 70.29M hours viewed.