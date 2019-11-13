THE LATE SHOW to Present 'Stephen Colbert: The Newest Zealander'

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT will air a week of shows featuring footage from the host's unprecedented late night trip to New Zealand beginning Monday, Nov. 18 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

Each night of the week, Colbert will share video showcasing his visit to the island-nation and celebrating the unique spirit and people of New Zealand. Highlights include his interview with New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, a visit to Hobbiton with "Lord of the Rings" director/producer Peter Jackson to film scenes for a spinoff, and a tour of Wellington with New Zealanders Lucy Lawless and Bret McKenzie. In addition, THE LATE SHOW host embarks on an adventurous exploration of the country's extreme landscape, which culminates in a visit to the birthplace of bungee jumping. Also, Colbert gets a lesson in rugby from legends of New Zealand's national rugby team, the All Blacks, and more.

Colbert's visit to New Zealand came about after Prime Minister Ardern's first appearance on THE LATE SHOW in September 2018, when she extended the offer of citizenship to Hobbiton to the J.R.R. Tolkien enthusiast. Ardern returned to the Ed Sullivan Theater in September 2019 to make the invitation official. Colbert and his team traveled to New Zealand in October.

Also during this special week of shows, THE LATE SHOW will broadcast live following the next Democratic debate on Wednesday, Nov. 20 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, live ET/delayed PT.) John Heilemann and Alex Wagner will join Colbert as guests. This will be the 25th time THE LATE SHOW has broadcast live. The most recent live broadcast aired following the third Democratic debate on Sept. 12.

Season-to-date, with "most current" ratings, THE LATE SHOW delivers 3.71m viewers, 0.7 in adults 25-54 and 0.5 in adults 18-49. "The Tonight Show" (1.96m) is currently third in viewers behind "Jimmy Kimmel Live" (1.98m). "Tonight" leads "Kimmel" in adults 25-54 (0.6 vs. 0.5) and adults 18-49 (0.4 vs. 0.3). (Source: Nielsen, most current ratings, 9/23/19-11/8/19)

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT, a production of The Late Show Inc., airs weeknights (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Stephen Colbert, Chris Licht, Tom Purcell and Jon Stewart are the executive producers.

