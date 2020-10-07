THE LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT Welcomes the Stars of THE WEST WING Friday Night

Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and series creator Aaron Sorkin.

THE LATE SHOW with STEPHEN COLBERT welcomes the stars of the iconic television series "The West Wing" with a special episode, Friday, Oct. 9 (11:35 PM-12:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Colbert will welcome special guests Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, Martin Sheen, Bradley Whitford and series creator Aaron Sorkin to this special hour of the #1 late night show. "The West Wing" cast members are appearing on THE LATE SHOW ahead of "'The West Wing' Special to Benefit When We All Vote," a theatrical presentation of Sorkin's season three episode titled "Hartsfield Landing" on HBO Max on Thursday, Oct. 15.

"The West Wing" is one of the most critically acclaimed and heralded series in television history. Spanning seven seasons, the behind-the-scenes look at White House staffers won 27 Primetime Emmy Awards, two Peabody Awards, two Humanitas Prizes and two Golden Globe(R) Awards, among others.

In the spirit of the beloved series, the cast has chosen to reunite to support "When We All Vote," a nonpartisan non-profit started by Michelle Obama with the mission of changing the culture around voting, with the aforementioned special ahead of the presidential election on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

