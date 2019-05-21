THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN Announces Its Return to London

CBS' Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN is returning to London, England to broadcast four special episodes from the historic Central Hall Westminster, Monday, June 17 - Thursday, June 20(12:37 AM-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. The London broadcasts will feature Gillian Anderson, Millie Bobby Brown, Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, Paul Giamatti, Tom Hanks, Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, James McAvoy, Ian McKellen, Simon Pegg, Sophie Turner, plus magic from David Blaine and music from Little Mix and Mumford & Sons. Additional guests will be announced closer to air.

During the London-based episodes, Corden will share highlights of his homeland with American viewers, and THE LATE LATE SHOW's signature musical and comedy segments will get a British makeover. This marks the third U.K. trip for THE LATE LATE SHOW with JAMES CORDEN.

Sky, which is the exclusive home to THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN in the U.K., will broadcast the London-based episodes June 18-21 on Sky One and NOW TV. The show is also available on demand and on NOW TV.

Each weeknight, James Corden invites the audience to join in on the fun as the Emmy Award-winning THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN features a mix of celebrity guests, musical acts, games and sketches. The show regularly features viral segments such as "Carpool Karaoke," "Crosswalk: The Musical," "Drop the Mic" and "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts." The show holds the Youtube record for the most-watched late night clip with "Adele Carpool Karaoke," which has 197 million views. THE LATE LATE SHOW WITH JAMES CORDEN airs weeknights (12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT) on CBS. Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe are the executive producers.





