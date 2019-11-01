THE LAST DROP Taps Vince Vaughn, Sharon Horgan to Star

Deadline reports that romance film "The Last Drop," directed by Christopher Storer, has cast Vince Vaughn and Sharon Horgan in the lead.

The film centers on culinary show host Clay Mason (Vaughn), who is the life of a never-ending party and has brought his career to the TIPPING POINT of ultimate success. Just as his debilitating lifestyle begins to unwind him, he crosses paths with a spirited woman named Holly (Horgan) who specializes in reclaiming lost, undervalued items for her antique shop.

"Clay requires a nuanced performance as he is both incredibly charming and seriously flawed and with Vince's ability to be exceptionally funny while at the same time highly affecting, he is perfectly cast in the role. We are thrilled to be working with Vince again and can't wait to see the chemistry he and Sharon will share on screen," said producers Levy, Levine and Cohen.

Vaughn is best known for starring in "The Break-Up," "Wedding Crashers," and "Swingers." Horgan is known for "Catastrophe" and "Pulling."

Read the original story on Deadline.





