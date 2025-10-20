THE KITCHEN to End 10 Year Run at Food Network

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Food Network’s Emmy-nominated weekend chat show, The Kitchen, will celebrate one final holiday season before ending its 10-year run. The Kitchen, co-hosted by culinary favorites Sunny Anderson, Katie Lee Biegel, Jeff Mauro, Geoffrey Zakarian and recurring guest Alex Guarnaschelli has offered audiences recipes, food trend discussions, family meal tips and all-around food fun since its premiere in January 2014. The final episode of The Kitchen will premiere Saturday, December 13th at 11am ET/PT.

“For over a decade Sunny, Katie, Jeff, Geoffrey and more recently Alex have engaged audiences with their individual and distinct food sensibilities and sense of humor that together make The Kitchen a delicious way to spend an hour,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Everyone knows all good parties end up in The Kitchen, where the conversation, laughs and food flow; the best parties probably end a little bit earlier then some guests would like, but we’ve got twelve years of memories and wanted to celebrate this team’s hard work during one final holiday season.”

Across the seasons, its hosts have generated more than 2000 recipes to help those at home prepare for any meal or occasion. They have shared tips for entertaining and have hosted a myriad of guests such as actors -Daniel Radcliffe, Regina King, Tony Shalhoub, Susan Lucci, Debi Mazar, Haylie Duff, Melissa Gilbert, Angela Kinsey, Bridget Moynahan, Raven-Symone, and Tiffani Thiessen, musicians Martina McBride, Rev Run, Vanilla Ice, TRISHA Yearwood, Joey Fatone, media hosts – Willie Geist, Sunny Hostin, Kathie Lee Gifford, Daphne Oz, fashion icon Isaac Mizrahi, culinary heavyweights - Martha Stewart, Lidia Bastianich, Emeril Lagasse, Wolfgang Puck, Rachael Ray, Bobby Flay, Ree Drummond, Carla Hall, and many more.