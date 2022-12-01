THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW to Stream on The Roku Channel

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that The Roku Channel will welcome breakout hit daytime talk show "The Jennifer Hudson Show" to its programming lineup, becoming the exclusive AVOD streaming home for all episodes of the series hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar®, and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson.

Starting today, all previously aired episodes of the series will be available to stream for free on The Roku Channel. Moving forward, all new episodes will be available to stream the day after air on The Roku Channel.

The series features celebrity interviews, topical stories, community heroes, viral sensations, and music. Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront and shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is a destination for laughter, learning and feeling inspired.

"The authentic spirit that Jennifer Hudson brings to each episode of the series has already won over the hearts of audiences across the country, and we look forward to extending its viewership potential further to the millions of streamers reached by The Roku Channel," said Rob Holmes, Vice President, Programming, Roku.

"It's thrilling for us to bring a top new series with A-list talent like 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' to audiences to enjoy for free. We're committed to sourcing quality entertainment options that are representative of what our audience wants to watch."

David Decker, head of content licensing for Warner Bros. Discovery said, "'The Jennifer Hudson Show' has energized daytime talk show audiences and continues to soar to new creative and ratings heights. The momentum that it has experienced since debuting only three months ago speaks volumes about Jennifer's ability to connect with audiences. Adding J.Hud to the Roku Channel gives fans a whole new way to connect with her, which is what we are all about."

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy, and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is produced in Los Angeles.

Launched in 2017, The Roku Channel is the home of free and premium entertainment on the Roku platform. In Q4 2021, The Roku Channel reached U.S. households with an estimated 80 million people. The Roku Channel was a top 5 channel on the Roku platform in the U.S. by active account reach and streaming hour engagement in Q3 2022.

Today, The Roku Channel features a diverse lineup of more than 80,000 free movies and programs and more than 350 free live linear television channels in the U.S. It licenses and distributes content from more than 250 partners. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on web, iOS, and Android devices, as well as Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.