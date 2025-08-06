THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Sets Season 4 Premiere Date

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Fresh off three Daytime Emmy nominations, The Jennifer Hudson Show is returning for its fourth season. Hosted by EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson, the new season of the nationally syndicated, one-hour show will premiere Monday, September 15.

The show features a mix of celebrity guests, viral sensations, and inspiring community heroes. Recent seasons have welcomed a lineup that includes former First Lady Michelle Obama, Demi Moore, Angela Bassett, Mikey Madison, and Tina Knowles. Music icons Gwen Stefani, John Legend, Keith Urban, SZA, and Jelly Roll have also graced the stage, alongside Hollywood stars such as Eddie Murphy, Kevin Hart, Morgan Freeman, and Aaron Pierre. The show has also spotlighted the cast of No Good Deed, featuring Ray Romano, Lisa Kudrow, and Luke Wilson; the ensemble of The Six Triple Eight, led by Kerry Washington; and the cast of G20 with fellow EGOT winner Viola Davis.

The show saw significant growth in 2025, reaching a season-high of total viewers during the week of January 13 while posting a +21% increase in A25-54 (since late October 2024). On the digital landscape, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” experienced record-breaking social growth at the start of its third season, with followers up 103% and impressions soaring 627% to 777M. TikTok saw the highest surge, growing 119% to 5.6M followers, while Instagram rose 106% to 2M. Facebook climbed 70% to 2.4M. YouTube also saw growth, reaching 1.67M subscribers. The show’s signature viral “Spirit Tunnel,” a backstage ritual that warmly welcomes celebrity guests, has skyrocketed past 2B views.

“The Jennifer Hudson Show” has earned top industry honors, including two NAACP Image Awards: “Outstanding Talk Show Series,” 2024 and “Outstanding Talk Show Host,” 2023. At the 2024 GLAAD Media Awards, Hudson was recognized with the Excellence in Media Award, while the show won for “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode.” Additionally, Hudson received the 2024 National Association of Broadcasters TV Chairman’s Award. Since its inception, the show has garnered 10 Daytime Emmy nominations and recently earned two NAACP Image Award Nominations for “Outstanding Talk Show Series” and “Outstanding Talk Show Host,” along with GLAAD Media Award nominations for “Outstanding Variety or Talk Show Episode” in 2025.

Produced by JHUD Productions and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution, “The Jennifer Hudson Show” is executive produced by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Jennifer Hudson, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III.

About Jennifer Hudson

Jennifer Hudson is a Grammy, Oscar, Tony, and Emmy winning artist and entertainment icon. Hudson’s nationally syndicated talk show, “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” is the recipient of ten Daytime Emmy Award nominations and two People’s Choice Awards nominations. The show, which continually features an impressive lineup of guests, earned her the AAFCA We See You Award, GLAAD's Excellence in Media Award, and the NAACP Image Award for Best Talk Show Host. On October 18th, Hudson released her highly anticipated first holiday album, The Gift of Love, which features genre-defying, world-class collaborations on classics and original songs.