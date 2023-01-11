THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW Renewed for Season Two

Warner Bros. Discovery's top-rated newcomer "The Jennifer Hudson Show" will return for a second season on Fox Television Stations in fall of 2023, announced Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, President of Content Sales, Warner Bros. Discovery and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President of Programming for Fox Television Stations.

Hearst Television, along with other station partners, also renewed the show for season two, which covers more than 60% of the country together with Fox.

Hosted by Emmy®, GRAMMY®, Oscar® and Tony winner Jennifer Hudson, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" debuted as the 2022-23 season's #1 new first-run series for the premiere week of September 12 with households and total viewers and is the #1 new first-run strip this 2022-2023 season in average weekly reach, reaching a 5.2 million total P2+ weekly viewers on average.

The series was the only new program nominated for a 2022 People's Choice Award in the Daytime Talk Show category. During the show's freshman season, Hudson was also honored as one of People Magazine's "People of the Year" and one of Glamour's "Women of the Year."

Hudson said: "Working on this show alongside my incredible team and our amazing partners has been one of the greatest joys of my career. We have been on this journey together from day one and I am so thrilled to take it to the next level. I could not be more grateful to audiences across America for letting me into their homes everyday as we empower and inspire one another. I can't wait to show you what we have up our sleeves in season two!"

Darnell said: "Jennifer is an incredible talent and can literally accomplish anything she sets her sights on. This show is second to none because of her and all of the talented producers and crew who work daily to make every single episode special. A season two pick-up this early on proves that this show is here to stay."

Decker said: "From Day 1, we've had the best of the best here - a great host in Jennifer, amazing producers, terrific guests, and some of the best television station partners in America. When ALL THAT comes together - it's a hit."

Fox's Cicha added: "Given what we've seen so far, this program absolutely deserves a second year. Thanks to Jennifer Hudson and her fantastic production team."

The one-hour nationally syndicated talk show lights up daytime with celebrity interviews, topical stories, human interest guests, community heroes, viral sensations, and musical performances. Hudson uses her powerful voice in a new way, bringing fun, uplifting, and empowering conversations to the forefront, shining a light on extraordinary stories, talents, and passions.

Produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed in national syndication by Warner Bros. Discovery Content Sales, "The Jennifer Hudson Show" is executive produced by Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner, Corey Palent, Jennifer Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III, with Shani Black as co-executive producer. For more information, visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

About Jennifer Hudson

A two-time GRAMMY® Award-winning recording artist, Academy Award®-winning actress, and Tony® and Emmy® Award-winning producer, Jennifer Hudson is the youngest female EGOT winner in history. In 2022, Hudson was honored as one of Glamour's "Women of the Year" and named "People of the Year" by PEOPLE.

From humble beginnings, Hudson began singing in a small Chicago church where, week after week, she brought the congregation to its feet. From there, she's gone on to worldwide acclaim. Hudson most recently cemented her historic status by earning a Tony Award® as co-producer on this year's Best Musical, "A Strange Loop."

This followed her electrifying turn as Aretha Franklin in the critically acclaimed biopic "Respect," a role for which she was handpicked by Franklin and garnered her a Screen Actors Guild nomination.

She was named "Entertainer of the Year" at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards® and recently earned Grammy® and Golden Globe® nominations for the film's original song, "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)," which she co-wrote alongside Jamie Hartman and the legendary Carole King.

Hudson has been named one of Time magazine's "Most Influential People in the World," starred in countless film and television projects, released chart-topping albums, made her Broadway debut in the Tony Award-winning production of "The Color Purple," and has been a celebrated coach on both the U.S. and UK versions of the Emmy Award®-winning juggernaut "The Voice."

She also penned a New York Times best-selling memoir that inspired millions, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, sang at the Super Bowl, and has been invited to perform for countless world leaders, including multiple presidents, royalty, and the Pope. Hudson even has her own day named after her in the city of Chicago.

In 2007, Hudson won an Academy Award® for her role as Effie in the smash hit "Dreamgirls," an adaptation of the Broadway musical. Her breakout film performance also garnered a Golden Globe Award®, a Screen Actors Guild Award®, a BAFTA®, and an NAACP Image Award®. In 2009 along with her sister Julia, Hudson founded The Julian D. KING Gift Foundation as a catalyst for change in children's health, education, and welfare. The Foundation exists to provide stability, support, and positive experiences for children of all backgrounds.

Watch Hudson announce the renewal here: