THE INSTITUTE Returning for Season Two at MGM+

The thriller horror series The Institute, based on the Stephen KING novel, has been renewed for an eight-episode second season. The series is executive produced by King, alongside director Jack Bender and writer Benjamin Cavell, and will premiere exclusively on MGM+.

Season one starred Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone, The Punisher, Westworld), Tony Award winner Mary-Louise Parker (Weeds), Joe Freeman and and an ensemble cast that included Simone Miller (Run the Burbs), Fionn Laird (Under the Banner of Heaven), Jason Diaz, and Jane Luk. Casting for Season 2 will be announced at a later date.

From executive producers Stephen KING and Jack Bender, the first season followed the story of teen genius Luke Ellis (Freeman), who is kidnapped and awakens at The Institute, a facility full of children who all got there the same way he did and who are all possessed of unusual abilities. In a nearby town, haunted former police officer Tim Jamieson (Barnes) has come looking to start a new life, but the peace and quiet won’t last, as his story and Luke’s are destined to collide.