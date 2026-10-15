THE HUNGER GAMES Films to Stream Free on Fandango Before New Release

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Fandango and Lionsgate have announced a first-of-its-kind Hunger Games streaming takeover, bringing all five previous films in the franchise to Fandango's free, ad-supported streaming service from October 16 through October 31. The limited-time experience gives audiences the opportunity to revisit the franchise, and then once they become available, to purchase tickets directly on the streaming service for Lionsgate's The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, arriving exclusively in theaters November 20. Fans can look forward to future updates announcing when tickets will officially go on sale.

For the first time, audiences can watch the full collection for free at home and purchase tickets for the upcoming theatrical release, when they go on sale, all on Fandango. The lineup includes The Hunger Games, The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 and The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, a franchise that has grossed $3.3 billion at the global box office.

Available with limited commercials, the takeover will also feature Hunger Games-themed content and promotional moments surrounding each film, creating an immersive experience that brings audiences further into the world of the franchise and builds anticipation for its next chapter. As part of this first-of-its-kind innovative conquest program, additional advertising and promotional support will be provided within the larger Versant digital and linear ecosystem.

'This first-of-its-kind takeover demonstrates how Fandango can help studios engage audiences across the full entertainment journey – from rediscovering the films they love at home to building excitement for the next chapter of The Hunger Games franchise on the big screen,' said Will McIntosh, President, Digital Platforms & Ventures, VERSANT. 'We're thrilled to partner with Lionsgate to give audiences a premium, immersive way to revisit this iconic franchise for free before seeing the new release in theatres.'

Jim Packer, Chief Revenue Officer, Lionsgate, said, 'Fandango's audience includes passionate moviegoers who enjoy films both in theaters and at home. We're excited to team with Fandango to give existing Hunger Games fans and new audiences alike the opportunity to watch the original films and purchase tickets for the new movie in theaters all in one place.'

About The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

From director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Ben Wang. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Based on the best-selling books by Suzanne Collins, published by Scholastic, and released by Lionsgate Entertainment, The Hunger Games is a global blockbuster film franchise that has spawned five record-breaking films that collectively have grossed over $3.3 billion at the global box office. The world of The Hunger Games that Suzanne Collins created continues to grow as theme park attractions, experiences, and live events including The World of the Hunger Games at Motiongate Dubai and a major stage production in London.

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