BRAM STOKER'S DRACULA Audio Adaptation Starring Jonathan Bailey & Ella Purnell Now on Audible

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Audible's audio adaptation of Bram Stoker's Dracula is available now, only on Audible. The immersive, full-cast audio experience reimagines the classic psychological thriller with an all-star English-language cast led by Jonathan Bailey (Wicked) as Dracula and Ella Purnell (Fallout) as Mina.

'Playing Mina in this adaptation has been incredibly exciting because she's not simply a victim in this story — she's actively hunting Dracula herself. Their relationship becomes this intense game of cat and mouse, and Mina is absolutely determined to outsmart him and take him down,' shared Ella Purnell. 'What I love about this version is that it gives her real agency and puts her at the heart of the story. Acting for audio makes it so intimate; you really feel that psychological battle between them.'

Jonathan Bailey added, 'With a character like Dracula, every inflection matters. You're building an entire world through your voice, discovering the darkest corners of who he is. It's the kind of role you dream about. I hope listeners feel that same sense of being utterly transported, and maybe slightly unnerved, when they press play.'

Rounding out the stellar English cast are Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus) as Lucy, Louis Partridge (Enola Holmes) as Jonathan, David Jonsson (Industry) as Dr Seward, Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread) as Mrs Westenra, Johnny Flynn (Ripley) as Renfield, Francis Lovehall (A Thousand Blows) as Arthur, and Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Dark Knight) as Professor Van Helsing.

Director Mary Lambert said, 'Bram Stoker's Dracula is a myth for the modern age. Stoker invented the vampire, who has become an iconic part of our culture and this Audio Drama is a brilliant reimagining of the ecstasy and horror of living forever. Working in audio gave us space to focus on dramatic tension, build anticipation with music and pacing, and we hope audiences will be truly captivated by this adaptation.'

When her fiancé vanishes in Transylvania, Mina Murray pieces together fragments of letters, diary entries and chilling testimony to hunt the predator stalking those she loves, only to discover he's already hunting her. When Mina's closest friend Lucy succumbs to his thrall, the enigmatic Professor Van Helsing is summoned to wage war on this unfathomable threat. But it is Mina, with her intellect, her resolve, and her gift for drawing unseen lines between clues, who may hold the key to stopping this ancient predator—if he hasn't already found his way inside her mind.

Award-winning director Mary Lambert, known for the cult horror classic Pet Sematary, makes her audiobook directing debut with this production. Adapted by up-and-coming writer Robyn Ahern, recipient of the Bisha K. Ali Screenwriters Fellowship, for her first lead credit and underpinned by an original score by Ilan Eshkeri (Audible's 1984, House of Guinness) alongside a fully immersive soundscape, Audible's Dracula invites listeners to welcome literature's most shadowy figure into their home.

Additionally, Dracula arrives with Audible's first-ever Character Guide, a new feature that helps listeners navigate the production's iconic ensemble of characters in real time, surfacing who's speaking on the player page, and providing spoiler-safe character cards with narrator attribution. In the coming months, Audible will also release an Interactive Story for Dracula centered on the character of Renfield. This immersive experience will allow listeners to shape how a bonus story about Renfield unfolds through their direct conversation with the character, with every interaction defining how Renfield, and the story itself, respond. Both features are part of a limited beta as Audible explores new, AI-powered ways to deepen listener engagement with beloved stories.

Also launching today are the French adaptation featuring Omar Sy and Deva Cassel as Dracula and Mina respectively, the Italian adaptation featuring Riccardo Scamarcio and Benedetta Porcaroli, the Castilian Spanish adaptation featuring Asier Etxeandia and Claudia Salas, and the LatAm adaptation featuring José María de Tavira and Esmeralda Pimentel. Still to come will be German on February 9, 2027 featuring Matthias Schweighöfer and Jeanne Goursaud in the roles, and 2027 in Brazilian Portuguese, cast to be named.

Dracula joins a host of critically acclaimed Audible Original adaptations including Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice and George Orwell's 1984.

Dracula is available now on Audible. Audible membership may be required.

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