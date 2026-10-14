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Ryan Phillippe on Living in Nashville for 9-1-1: NASHVILLE

The actor describes settling into the city while shooting the new drama series.

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Ryan Phillippe discussed his character on "9-1-1: Nashville" and what it has been like living in Nashville while working on the series during an appearance on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Phillippe talked through the experience of relocating for the production and settling into the city as part of the job.

The conversation centered on Phillippe's role on the series and how the Nashville setting has shaped his time working on the show. He walked the hosts through what the move has meant for him personally, giving viewers a sense of how the location has become part of his day-to-day experience on set and off.

Phillippe kept the discussion focused on the character he plays on "9-1-1: Nashville" and the adjustment of spending extended time in a new city for the role. The segment stayed on that specific thread throughout the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.

The appearance offered a direct look at how the actor has approached the production, from the day-to-day realities of living in Nashville to the demands of stepping into the new series.

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