MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE and Hot Topic Celebrate THE BLACK PARADE 20th Anniversary

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Hot Topic and My Chemical Romance are marking the release of The Black Parade (20th Anniversary) Expanded Collection, arriving October 23 on Reprise Records, with a monthlong Hollywood pop-up and a chainwide celebration.

The companies describe a decades-long history together, noting that as My Chemical Romance grew into one of the most influential rock bands of its generation, Hot Topic became a destination where fans could discover the band, express their connection to its music and find merchandise inspired by its evolving visual world. The anniversary celebrates The Black Parade, an album that has since been RIAA-certified 4x Platinum, ranked among Rolling Stone's '500 Greatest Albums of All Time,' and has inspired fans and artists across generations and genres.

From October 1 through October 31, the Hot Topic Ovation Hollywood location will be transformed into an immersive My Chemical Romance pop-up. The takeover will transport fans into the theatrical world of The Black Parade and incorporate Keposhka — the fictional alphabet created for the band's tour and the world of Draag — throughout the experience. The pop-up features exclusive merchandise, limited-edition giveaways and photo opportunities, including with His Grand Immortal Dictator's throne from the fictional world of Draag.

The monthlong celebration coincides with the finale of My Chemical Romance's The Black Parade 2026 Tour, concluding with five nights at the Hollywood Bowl on October 21, 23, 24, 30 and 31 — making them the first band to perform five consecutive shows at the historic venue.

Hot Topic stores nationwide will join the celebration with My Chemical Romance storefront artwork, expanded merchandise assortments and a limited-run anniversary shopping bag featuring Keposhka lettering. On October 23, all Hot Topic stores will host a listening party marking the album's official 20th anniversary, while U.S. stores will release the My Chemical Romance The Black Parade 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Tan & Black Galaxy) Double Vinyl LP - Hot Topic Exclusive.

'My Chemical Romance has been part of Hot Topic's fabric—and the lives of our customers—for more than two decades,' said Andrea Lewis, Hot Topic Vice President of Marketing. 'With the incredible community that has grown around the band, this celebration feels like a full-circle moment. We're honored to celebrate 20 years of The Black Parade and give fans across our stores new ways to experience the world MCR has created.'

The Ovation Hollywood Takeover

Inspired by the theatrical world of MCR's The Black Parade 2026 Tour, the Ovation Hollywood takeover will incorporate Keposhka—the fictional alphabet created for the band's tour and the world of Draag—throughout the experience. Fans visiting the Hollywood location can experience:

A full-store environment inspired by My Chemical Romance, The Black Parade and the world of Draag

Exclusive MCR merchandise and collectibles

A photo opportunity featuring His Grand Immortal Dictator's throne from Draag

The Hot Topic-exclusive The Black Parade 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition Tan & Black Galaxy double vinyl LP

Limited-edition Keposhka alphabet beads with qualifying purchases, while supplies last

An exclusive commemorative slip mat with qualifying MCR vinyl purchases, while supplies last

A limited-run anniversary shopping bag featuring Keposhka lettering

Special merch drops throughout October

Extended store hours until 1:00 a.m. on all five Hollywood Bowl concert nights

Beginning October 1, guests making qualifying apparel or accessory purchases will receive a limited-edition set of beads featuring characters from the Keposhka alphabet, while supplies last. Customers purchasing MCR vinyl will also receive an exclusive commemorative slip mat, while supplies last. Together, the special merchandise, packaging and giveaways will extend the tour's immersive world-building from the stage to the store.

The Celebration Continues Across Hot Topic Stores

Throughout October, Hot Topic stores across the chain will celebrate The Black Parade with:

Storefront window clings featuring 1 of 3 pieces of MCR 20th anniversary artwork by James Jean, the original The Black Parade cover artist

Expanded My Chemical Romance merchandise assortments

A limited-run anniversary shopping bag featuring Keposhka lettering, while supplies last

An all-store listening party on Friday, October 23

The October 23 release of the My Chemical Romance The Black Parade 20th Anniversary Deluxe Edition (Tan & Black Galaxy) Double Vinyl LP – Hot Topic Exclusive

The October 23 listening party will bring fans together at Hot Topic stores to hear The Black Parade and celebrate the album's enduring impact 20 years after its original release. The Hot Topic-exclusive Tan & Black Galaxy double vinyl LP is available for preorder now at HotTopic.com. Additional listening-party details will be shared through Hot Topic's official channels and participating stores.

Event Details

Hot Topic Ovation Hollywood Takeover, October 1–31, 2026

Hot Topic Ovation Hollywood, Level 3, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90028

Regular Hours: Sunday–Thursday: 10:00 a.m.–8:00 p.m.; Friday–Saturday: 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Extended Hollywood Bowl Show-Night Hours: Wednesday, October 21: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m.; Friday, October 23: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m.; Saturday, October 24: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m.; Friday, October 30: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m.; Saturday, October 31: 10:00 a.m.–1:00 a.m.

The full takeover experience is exclusive to Hot Topic Ovation Hollywood. Chainwide merchandise and promotional elements may vary by location. Merchandise, promotional gifts and limited-run shopping bags are available only while supplies last. Purchase requirements may apply. Event details are subject to change or cancellation without notice.

About Hot Topic

Founded in 1989, Hot Topic was the first retailer to bring alternative apparel and accessories to malls across the country. Today, Hot Topic is a cultural icon and fandom haven for shoppers obsessed with music, entertainment, and all things pop culture. With over 600 store locations across the U.S. and Canada, and an online shop at hottopic.com, Hot Topic serves as a source for community, discovery, and inspiration, and continues to appeal to generations of fans.

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