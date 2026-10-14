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Ryan Phillippe on Teaching His Bulldog to Swim

The actor recalled childhood pets while describing his bulldog's swimming lessons.

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Ryan Phillippe talked about teaching his bulldog to swim during a conversation on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. Speaking with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, Phillippe walked through what it took to get the dog comfortable in the water.

The conversation also touched on Phillippe's history with pets, as he recalled the dogs he grew up with before getting into the specifics of his current bulldog's swimming education.

The segment stayed centered on that single topic, with Phillippe offering details about the training process and what the experience was like for both him and the dog.

The appearance kept its focus on Phillippe's home life rather than any film or television project, giving viewers a look at a lighter, personal moment during the sit-down with Ripa and Consuelos.

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