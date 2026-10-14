 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Coraline Has Dinner With Her Other Family In Hulu Clip

The scene plays out as Coraline settles into a meal that seems better than her real life.

By:



A new clip from CORALINE shows Coraline, played by Dakota Fanning, sitting down for her first dinner with her Other Mother and Other Father, a meal that unfolds with things seeming almost too good to be true. The scene centers on the uncanny comfort of the Other family's world as Coraline takes her seat at their table for the first time.

The clip is drawn from CORALINE, which is now streaming on Hulu. The footage keeps its focus on the dinner table exchange between Coraline and her Other parents, playing up the contrast between the warmth on display and the unease simmering beneath it.

Hulu's description frames the dinner as a moment where everything seems almost too good to be true, a tension that sits at the center of the clip. The scene offers a self-contained look at the dynamic between Coraline and the Other family without resolving what lies beneath their hospitality.

CORALINE is streaming now on Hulu, with the dinner scene serving as one piece of the larger story playing out on the platform.

Recent Articles
LAIKA to Receive Gotham Anniversary Tribute at 36th Annual Awards
LAIKA to Receive Gotham Anniversary Tribute at 36th Annual Awards
9/28/2026
W Magazine and LOEWE Host Emmy Awards Dinner
W Magazine and LOEWE Host Emmy Awards Dinner
9/14/2026
THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz Visit
THE TONIGHT SHOW Recap: Dakota Fanning, 50 Cent, Jon Lovitz Visit
8/12/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $102
Hot Show
Tickets From $87
Hot Show
Buy Tickets
More Hot Shows Discounts