Coraline Has Dinner With Her Other Family In Hulu Clip

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A new clip from CORALINE shows Coraline, played by Dakota Fanning, sitting down for her first dinner with her Other Mother and Other Father, a meal that unfolds with things seeming almost too good to be true. The scene centers on the uncanny comfort of the Other family's world as Coraline takes her seat at their table for the first time.

The clip is drawn from CORALINE, which is now streaming on Hulu. The footage keeps its focus on the dinner table exchange between Coraline and her Other parents, playing up the contrast between the warmth on display and the unease simmering beneath it.

Hulu's description frames the dinner as a moment where everything seems almost too good to be true, a tension that sits at the center of the clip. The scene offers a self-contained look at the dynamic between Coraline and the Other family without resolving what lies beneath their hospitality.

CORALINE is streaming now on Hulu, with the dinner scene serving as one piece of the larger story playing out on the platform.

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