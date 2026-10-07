Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING Stars Attend Paris Fashion Exhibition

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Lionsgate celebrated the enduring fashion legacy of The Hunger Games franchise and the upcoming arrival of THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING with a red carpet gala event at Paris' famed Musée Rodin, timed to coincide with Paris Fashion Week. The event marked the opening of ELEGANCE IS AUTHORITY: THE STORY, STYLE AND POWER OF PANEM.

The film's stars Joseph Zada and Mckenna Grace joined the celebration, which honored the story, style and power woven throughout the world of Panem. The two stunned with Zada donning a gorgeous brooch by Tiffany with a suit from ERL, and Grace wowing in Monique Lhuillier, reminiscent of Katniss in CATHING FIRE. The stars engaged with fans who arrived as early as 1PM eager to witness the fashion moment.

Set in the Musée Rodin gardens, the exhibition brings together iconic archival looks from across The Hunger Games films alongside costumes from Sunrise on the Reaping, offering a first look at the Capitol glamour, ceremony and spectacle that define the 50th Hunger Games.

The fashion-led activation, open to the public October 7 and 8, invites fans to step into the world of Panem through the costumes, style and visual legacy of the franchise.

About the Film

Rating: PG-13 for strong violence, bloody images, disturbing material, some smoking and teen drinking.

U.S. Release Date: November 20, 2026

Directed by: Francis Lawrence

Screenplay by: Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie

Adaptation by: Suzanne Collins

Based on the Novel by: Suzanne Collins

Produced by: Nina Jacobson p.g.a., Brad Simpson p.g.a., Francis Lawrence p.g.a.

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Ben Wang

Synopsis: From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

Set in the world of Panem 24 years before the events of The Hunger Games, the story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol's control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

Based on Suzanne Collins' best-selling novel, THE HUNGER GAMES: SUNRISE ON THE REAPING also stars Jesse Plemons, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Produced by Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Francis Lawrence. Screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie.

Lionsgate presents, a Color Force / about: blank production.



















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