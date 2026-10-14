Video: THE GILDED AGE Recaps Seasons 1-3 Before Season 4

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HBO Max released a recap covering the first three seasons of THE GILDED AGE, giving audiences a refresher on the series' storylines ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The recap arrives as a catch-up tool for viewers preparing for the next chapter of the period drama, which returns to the platform on November 1.

THE GILDED AGE is set in 1880s New York and follows the clash between old money and new wealth during the era. The series has drawn attention for its production design and costuming, elements that have been highlighted in prior behind-the-scenes coverage of the show, including the work of Costume Designer Kasia Walicka Maimone, who has discussed the detail involved in building out the world of the series.

Season 3 of the series featured two large ball sequences that required extensive design and collaboration among the creative team, according to prior coverage of the production. Those sequences were part of the season's larger storylines now being revisited in the new recap ahead of Season 4.

More on the work behind those sequences can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of THE GILDED AGE Season 3's two grand balls.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 07 Hrs 21 Min 04 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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