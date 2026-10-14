Video: THE GILDED AGE Recaps Seasons 1-3 Before Season 4
A new recap walks through the major storylines before the drama returns for another season.
HBO Max released a recap covering the first three seasons of THE GILDED AGE, giving audiences a refresher on the series' storylines ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The recap arrives as a catch-up tool for viewers preparing for the next chapter of the period drama, which returns to the platform on November 1.
THE GILDED AGE is set in 1880s New York and follows the clash between old money and new wealth during the era. The series has drawn attention for its production design and costuming, elements that have been highlighted in prior behind-the-scenes coverage of the show, including the work of Costume Designer Kasia Walicka Maimone, who has discussed the detail involved in building out the world of the series.
Season 3 of the series featured two large ball sequences that required extensive design and collaboration among the creative team, according to prior coverage of the production. Those sequences were part of the season's larger storylines now being revisited in the new recap ahead of Season 4.
More on the work behind those sequences can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of THE GILDED AGE Season 3's two grand balls.
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